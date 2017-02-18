Goverment not backing down on Worrell’s dismissal, says Kellman

A Government minister today suggested that the decision to fire Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados Dr DeLisle Worrell was for the “greater good”.

Delivering the ruling Democratic Labour Party’s lunchtime lecture this afternoon, Minister of Housing Denis Kellman broke his silence on the current legal imbroglio between his Government and the Governor, suggesting that while Worrell may have been successful so far in blocking all attempts to remove him, the Freundel Stuart administration was not about to back down.

“I know one thing for sure, that if it is something that has to happen and the court makes one ruling then there are other bodies that can make rulings,” Kellman said during the question and answer session.

He further warned that “if the ruling is not necessarily in [the best interest] of the public of Barbados then there are other bodies that can make that decision”.

However, with the matter still before the court, Kellman was not about to get into who was right or wrong in the current conflict, even though he sought to reassure party supporters that the current rumblings within the country’s premier financial institution should not cause any erosion of public confidence in the ruling DLP administration.

“I see everything in life as a challenge and I look to create positives out of what some may perceive to be a negative. You cannot stagnate yourself, you have to look to see what you can do in the future and you have to learn to put things behind,” the longstanding St Lucy parliamentary representative said after the Governor turned to the courts to secure an injunction barring Government from dismissing him.

The first legal application last Sunday came three days after Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler reportedly met with Worrell and issued an ultimatum for him to either resign by last Monday or be fired.

However, Worrell has been refusing to budge, with his lead attorney Gregory Nicholls contending that Sinckler did not have the right to make the demand on his client.

Nicholls is therefore prepared to pursue the matter to its legal end and was successful today in getting an extension of his client’s stay in office for another six days.