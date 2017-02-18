Bring it!

Bostic wants tangible benefits for residents out of Hyatt

With approval now given for the construction of a 15-storey Hyatt hotel, Opposition Member of Parliament for the City Jeffrey Bostic is warning that there must be tangible benefits for residents, otherwise the developers will be hearing from him.

“I will fight with tooth and nail on your behalf that whatever development takes place in this City of Bridgetown during my tour of duty, whether it is the Hyatt [hotel] or any other else, and they do not give some assistance to the communities and the residents of the City of Bridgetown, I’m gonna keep noise all day,” the Barbados Labour Party first-time MP told constituents during an awards ceremony held in the courtyard at London Bourne Towers Thursday night.

Reflecting on his first four years as The City’s representative, the retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Barbados Defence Force described it as “very challenging”, while highlighting a play park as one of the immediate needs for children in the Upper Bridgetown area.

“It is one of the areas in the City of Bridgetown where children do not have a place where they can gather as children, where there can be wholesome activities designed for children. They have to be on the streets because they have nowhere to go and I see exactly the challenges that the little children in this area face,” Bostic said.

In light of the recent approval given by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, who is the minister responsible for town planning, Opposition Leader Mia Mottley also questioned: “How can you build a Hyatt across there, and don’t deal with the people who live in Wellington Street or San Domingo Alley?”

After “rubbing shoulders” with residents in The City last weekend, Mottley also zeroed in on the plight of those living in New Orleans and Pickwick Gap, asking: “How can the Government be talking about building and expanding a fancy port, but you still got conditions in New Orleans where people can’t even get proper foundation [for houses]?

“Too often our politics is consumed by building edifices and buildings that are totally disconnected from real people,” she lamented during her address to last night’s ceremony which honoured outstanding constituents.