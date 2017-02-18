Barbados Pride are Regional Super50 champions

Barbados Pride defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 59 runs in the final of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua tonight.

Pride scored 271 for nine off 50 overs, with Shai Hope hitting 101, his second successive hundred of the tournament. Captain Jason Holder made 69, Kevin Stoute 41.

The Scorpions ended on 212 all out off 44.3 overs. Rovman Powell top scored with 65, followed by Andre McCarthy on 30, and Damion Jacobs with 28.

Opting to bat first, Pride wasted a solid start after Stoute and Brathwaite added 59 for the first wicket, losing their way to collapse to 138 for five.

But Hope and Holder came to their side’s rescue in an entertaining 127-run sixth wicket stand which stunned the Scorpions.

Hope, who hit 125 in Thursday’s semi-final against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, struck five fours and five sixes while Holder belted five fours and four sixes, as Pride gathered 110 runs off the last 10 overs of the innings.

Medium pacer Rovman Powell, strangely handed just three overs, picked up three for 27 while part-time off-spinner John Campbell claimed two for 35.

Source: CMC