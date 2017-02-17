Serial thief jailed for three years

Barry St Album Sobers, who until today had no fixed place of abode, was today given a 36-month stay at HMP Dodds.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the prison sentence on Sobers who had been on remand for the past 28 days, when he made his second appearance in court on 18 charges.

The 48-year-old who admitted back in January this year to being a user of crack cocaine, also pleaded guilty to damaging a motorcar belonging to Anthony Boyce sometime between November 12 and 13 last year and stealing a Swiss Army knife worth $120, a utility knife worth $23, an ash tray worth $50, a watch worth $450 and $50 in cash belonging to Boyce.

Between November 21 and 24 he also damaged Joyann Thomas-Nurse’s motorcar and the vehicle of Marjorie Brathwaite and stole $1 belonging to her.

Between December 12, 2016 and January 3 this year, Sobers said he stole $45 worth of items from Orin Boyce; $250 in items belonging to Grace Ann Olivierre; items totaling $20 belonging to Wayne Watson; $280 worth of articles belonging to Margaret Everett; articles worth $230 belonging to Kert Bushay; $750 worth in items belonging to Bryan Ifill; and $10 belonging to Alexis Austin. During that time, he also damaged vehicles and stole items belonging to Thecla Worrell, Nazi Mehtar, David Cozier and Kevin Sealy.

The complainants had parked their vehicles in different areas, including their residences, and secured them. But on their return, they found the glass broken and the items missing.

“Reports were made and the accused [became] a suspect. In one of the matters he was caught red-handed and was chased, but he eluded the complainant,” the prosecutor told the court about Sobers who also had an unpaid fine and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Magistrate Frederick slapped the serial thief with three-month terms to run consecutively on 12 of his charges, and convicted, reprimanded and discharged him on the remaining six.