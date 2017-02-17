Man gets three years in jail for series of burglaries

Police in the Southern Division have made a major breakthrough in relation to a number of burglaries committed in the District ‘C’ and Oistins Station area between January and February 2017.

They have arrested and formally charged 50-year-old Adrian Ricardo Douglas of no fixed place of abode with six counts of burglary. Four of these were committed in the Oistins area, and two in the District ‘C’ area.

Douglas appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court today, where he pleaded guilty to all of the offences and was sentenced to three years in prison.