Governor gets six more days

Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell now has six more days in office.

After discharging his initial five-day injunction this morning, High Court Judge Randall Worrell this afternoon issued a new stay to the Governor, pending the outcome of his formal appeal against his planned dismissal by Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler.

Today, Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite, whose office is representing the Minister of Finance, made a surprise appearance in court.

However, there was no sign of either Worrell or Sinckler, but the Governor was represented by his legal team, including lead attorney Gregory Nicholls, Renee Butcher and Janice Browne.