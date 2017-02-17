Governor gets six more days
Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell now has six more days in office.
After discharging his initial five-day injunction this morning, High Court Judge Randall Worrell this afternoon issued a new stay to the Governor, pending the outcome of his formal appeal against his planned dismissal by Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler.
Today, Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite, whose office is representing the Minister of Finance, made a surprise appearance in court.
However, there was no sign of either Worrell or Sinckler, but the Governor was represented by his legal team, including lead attorney Gregory Nicholls, Renee Butcher and Janice Browne.
The theatre of incompetence. You could not make it up.
Not surprise
I suppose this time is necessary for the learned judge to consider all evidence & then to make his final ruling. These things take time.
And in the mean time?
Nonsense
Governor, my advice since neither the Board or the Minister want to work with you anymore is – hold that long overdue media press-conference and tell the country EVERYTHING that they need to know about the economy.
Make sure to have a Q&A segment afterwards and just let it all out.
Governor, you contributed to the mess our economy is in and as a result, there is no sympathy from me as to what is happening.
Just make sure you give the country the press-conference before leaving – at least you can do that for the country
Enough time to clear his desk and move out of the residence
Look he cannot tell no one nothing he should go and all should go with him