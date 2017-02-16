Two injured in collision at The Rock

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision which occurred at The Rock, St Peter around 7:20 a.m. today.

The accident involved a silver Toyota Noah owned and operated by 66-year-old Anthony Ramsay of Roebuck, St Peter and a yellow Toyota Hilux truck, belonging to Black Bess Quarry Limited but driven by 19-year-old Samuel Manning of #6 Carlton View, St James.

Ramsay’s wife, 61-year-old Margareta Alleyne-Ramsay and another passenger 65-year-old Ervin Cumberbatch of Indian Ground, St Peter were both transported to hospital by ambulance complaining of various pains.

However, both drivers escaped unhurt.