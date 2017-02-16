Two injured in collision at The Rock

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision which occurred at The Rock, St Peter around 7:20 a.m. today.

The accident involved a silver Toyota Noah owned and operated by 66-year-old Anthony Ramsay of Roebuck, St Peter and a yellow Toyota Hilux truck, belonging to Black Bess Quarry Limited but driven by 19-year-old Samuel Manning of #6 Carlton View, St James.

 

The Hilux truck had to be pulled from a ditch following the accident.

Ramsay’s wife, 61-year-old Margareta Alleyne-Ramsay and another passenger 65-year-old Ervin Cumberbatch of Indian Ground, St Peter were both transported to hospital by ambulance complaining of various pains.

The Noah was in bent up shape after the collision

However, both drivers escaped unhurt.

  Hal Austin February 16, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Another road traffic accident.

