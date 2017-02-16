Telecoms provider promises better service

Local businesses are demanding more of their telecommunications provider as they seek to become more competitive.

This is according to the new Vice President of C&W Business Solutions Jenson Sylvester, who has promised to leave no stone unturned in his quest to assist its corporate clients.

“When we talk to our customers the overwhelming sort of message that we get back is that we need to spend more time with them,” he told Barbados TODAY.

“It is not so much that the technology doesn’t work, it is that, ‘you need to spend more time with us so that we can optimize the technology that we have to help us move our business forward’,” he explained.

Addressing a recent mix and mingle at the Buzo Italiana in Hastings, Christ Church, Sylvester promised C&W Business Solutions clients that the company would be spending a lot more time getting to know them.

“We have better account teams, dedicated sales teams, dedicated service delivery teams spending as much time with you, getting to know your business as much as possible, because unless and until we do that we will not be able to talk to you about the world class services we have to offer in Barbados and the region,” he said.

“So really this is about you. It is about us getting to know you more and helping you to move your businesses forward,” he said.

Pointing out that most businesses on the island had at least one service from C&W Business Solution, Sylvester said more focus would be placed on customers to ensure they remain happy with the service they were receiving.