Peter Ram in soca finals

Once again, the Bajan flag will be flying high in the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad later this month. Peter Ram and Marvay are through to the finals with their hit songs Good Morning and Know the Face.

Bajan Vibes caught up with Ram who is currently in the twin-island republic preparing for the final show. The artist, who placed third in last year’s Sweet Soca Monarch with Good Morning, said he is over the moon having made it all the way to the finals this year.

“It is a beautiful feeling like always and this time I wasn’t the wild card. Wild card is to show that the people’s votes is what got you in. The thousands of votes from the people got me in last time with All Ah We,” he said.

He said, however, that having the Trinis show him so much love was an overwhelming feeling.

“I’m not afraid to say that All Ah We was big, still big, but Good Morning just shocking. It tek over everything. I was shocked to see the pan, the five big bands that doing the thing. And people have been telling me about the pan thing, but for me to go and see for myself was so amazing to see that every time that a pan play , the forward that you seeing and how the people are getting on and singing gives me cold bumps or music bumps as I call them. It’s a beautiful feeling and it’s on a real high note,” he said excitedly.

Ram added that he was glad to see all the music doing well and Carnival going on a high note.

“Not only me, Good Morning is just one of the songs running things in Trinidad. Marvay, Stiffy and Marzville. I call it a musical Caribbean gathering. I don’t like to hear Bajan Invasion; that sounds warish and I don’t deal with that. I deal with love and music. Have to keep it real. I give thanks one more time, one more year. We in Trinidad, we prepping now, doing some things for the finals,” he added.

Ram thanked all his supporters for showing him so much love, especially the ones in Trinidad at this time.

“Hope that the Bajan people come down and celebrate their own and help to fly the flag. Give thanks to all my Bajan people. Nuff love and respect to the Trinidad people as well for accepting me, especially the pan bands. Lots of respect to them and my Bajan people. I’m Bajan to the fingerprint,” he added.

This will be Marvay’s first time in the ISM finals. He placed second with Know the Face in last year’s Sweet Soca competition in Barbados

The final of the ISM comes off on February 24 at Fantastic Friday.