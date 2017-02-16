Lil Rick to promote Burger King

Popular entertainer Ricky Reid, better known as Lil Rick or Hypa Dawg, has joined Burger King as a brand ambassador in Barbados.

During the signing event on Wednesday at the fast food franchise’s Warrens location, General Manager Ryan Walters expressed excitement about the new relationship.

“Once we found out that Lil Rick loved our locally produced fried chicken, and was a regular customer through our drive through at Sky Mall, we watched him closely and recognized that this loyalty extended to our sponsored events where the Burger King trailer was present,” Walters said, explaining the background to their decision.

Walters added: “Not only did he patronize our business but also he often socialized and interacted with the staff for long periods at these events. This reinforced to us how the artiste felt about the brand and it inspired the idea of branding him a Burger King Ambassador.”

Lil Rick, who is already known as a pitchman for certain beverage and telecommunications brands, said it is the first time he will be promoting a fast food chain and he is “really excited to be the new face of Burger King”.

As a Burger King ambassador, Lil Rick is expected to be one of the primary voices and faces associated with the brand as it promotes and introduces new offers and specials to the local market.