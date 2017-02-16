Lil Rick to promote Burger King

Added by Davandra Babb on February 16, 2017.
Popular entertainer Ricky Reid, better known as Lil Rick or Hypa Dawg, has joined Burger King as a brand ambassador in Barbados.

During the signing event on Wednesday at the fast food franchise’s Warrens location, General Manager Ryan Walters expressed excitement about the new relationship.

“Once we found out that Lil Rick loved our locally produced fried chicken, and was a regular customer through our drive through at Sky Mall, we watched him closely and recognized that this loyalty extended to our sponsored events where the Burger King trailer was present,” Walters said, explaining the background to their decision.

General Manager of Burger King, Ryan Walters (left), Lil Rick, the new Burger King Brand Ambassador (centre) and Ruel Ward, Director of Operations at Pyramid Entertainment.
Walters added: “Not only did he patronize our business but also he often socialized and interacted with the staff for long periods at these events.  This reinforced to us how the artiste felt about the brand and it inspired the idea of branding him a Burger King Ambassador.”

Lil Rick, who is already known as a pitchman for certain beverage and telecommunications brands, said it is the first time he will be promoting a fast food chain and he is “really excited to be the new face of Burger King”.

As a Burger King ambassador, Lil Rick is expected to be one of the primary voices and faces associated with the brand as it promotes and introduces new offers and specials to the local market.

6 Responses to Lil Rick to promote Burger King

  1. Ryan Bayne
    Ryan Bayne February 16, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Big up yourself, Lil Rick.

    Reply
  2. Cathy Beda
    Cathy Beda February 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I guess BK is better in Barbados than Canada.

    Reply
  3. Victoria Lily
    Victoria Lily February 16, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Make your money Rick

    Reply
  4. Wendy Clarke
    Wendy Clarke February 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    They have confirmed they have used HORSE meat in Europe. Buyer’s beware.

    Reply
  5. Gearbox1964 February 16, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    BK is a nice alternative to Chefette and KFC. Glad fuh Lil Rick…The Chiguagua Businessman.

    Reply

