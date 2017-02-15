Two more charges for St Michael woman

A young woman who was placed on a bond just yesterday for causing a disturbance, reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on two other charges.

However, the latest charges stem from older incidents.

When Mandisa Aisha Cadogan, of Briggs Land, Richmond, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today, she denied that she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Rosemary Watson on April 14, 2016.

However, she admitted to assaulting Anya Albert on January 25 this year, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

The case was adjourned to April 26, after the magistrate ordered a presentencing report into her life.

The 21-year-old was released on $3,000 bail after Magistrate Frederick accepted her surety.

In yesterday’s matter, Cadogan was charged along with Ronald Mitchinson Skeete, of 3rd Avenue Goodland, St Michael with causing a disturbance in a public place.

The two were bonded to keep the peace for three months. If they breach the order, they must each pay $750 to the court forthwith or spend seven days in jail.