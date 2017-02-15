Selah, St Cyprian’s are zonal champions

In a nail-biting finish, the girls of Selah Primary managed to dethrone Good Shepherd Primary in the Andrea Blackette Zone of the 2017 Pine Hill National Primary Schools Athletics Championship.

A mere three points separated the top two finishers as Selah with 196 points powered their way through the relays to edge Good Shepherd who tallied 193 points Wednesday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex. Third was St Lawrence Primary scoring 127 points, Ignatius Byer Primary came fourth with 110 and rounding off the top five with 85 points were the girls of St Alban’s Primary.

The boys’ showdown was an all too familiar battle. Last year St Cyprian’s Boys lost to main rivals St Alban’s by 7.5 points. This year the ding-dong battle continued between the two schools, only difference being that the boys from Brittons Cross Road came out on top after sweeping the title by 225 points to exact sweet revenge over St Alban’s who were second with 196 points.

Good Shepherd boys finished in third place scoring 188 points, Selah Primary with 126 were fourth and Ellerton Primary tallied 87 points to take the fifth spot.

A lot of records usually crumble in the Andrea Blackette Zone and this year was no different. In fact just like in 2016 nine were broken. In the Under-nine Girls Division Krisanne Jones of St John’s Primary smashed two of those in the 100m and 150m. First she blazed the field registering a time of 15.20 seconds for the new record, removing the 15.68 standard once held by Shawnte Moore of St Silas Primary. Jones then ran 22.83 in the 150m to erase the 24.27 by Nafessa Codrington of Society Primary set in 2011.

Selah also got among the records with Shawniko Connell-Blades in the Under-nine girls long jump with a distance reached of 3.60m. Then in the boys open high jump, Kamari Slocombe went over the bars at 1.25m to equal that record.

St Alban’s broke five of the nine records led by Shamari ‘Supa Mari’ Addison who is known for delivering outstanding performances in this particular zone. The Under-11 powerhouse who represented Barbados at the Caribbean Union of Teachers Games in Tortola last year was unstoppable. First he started the day with a record-breaking performance in the 400m, running 1:09.02 to remove the 1:10.62 mark of Keoni Williams of Good Shepherd set in 2012.

Coached by Jasper Blades, Addison returned in the 200m to stop the clock at 28.53 seconds, replacing the 2009 time of 29.12 set by Jhavid Forde of Ellerton Primary. Then in the 100m, Addison and Amari Forde of St Cyprian’s ran under 14.24 for the record with 14.11 and 14.07 respectively.

There was no surprise when Addison was announced victor ludorum but he had to share the spotlight with Under-nine Division champion Jaquan Williams of Good Shepherd Primary as the two tallied 28 points each. Williams with a time of 12.57 won the 80m and ran 15.30 seconds to ensure he secured the fastest time in the 100m. But he finished second in the 150m behind the 23.39 ran by Rajai Gibbons of Ignatius Byer Primary.

Addison was also part of the Under-11 Boys 4x100m relay team, as they went under 58.87 to produce a time of 57.59 for the record. The other relay members were Shaquan Anderson, Nahja Haynes and Azari Garraway. In the Under-11 Boys long jump, Azari Garraway jumped past the previous record distance of 4.15m to register a new mark of 4.33m in the sand pit.

Victrix ludorum honours went to Aaliyah Carrington of St Lawrence Primary who scored 25 points in the Under-13 Division. Carrington crossed the finish line at 13.94 in the 100m and at a time of 29.45 in the 200m. She was unable to place in the top three of the long jump which was won by Loticia Carmichael of the victorious Selah Primary with a leap of 4.26m. Charian Alexander of Good Shepherd with a mark of 4.29m was second and Lamontagne Noemie of Providence Elementary jumped 3.91m to finish third.

The top male performer among the Under-13s was Tyreec Cumberbatch of Ellerton Primary winning both the 100m in 13.64 and the 200m in 28.40.

Shadaea Phillips of Ignatius Byer scored 21 points after finishing first in the 400m clocking 1:16.13, she however had to settle for third with 32.33 in the 200m behind Kaylee Birch of Selah who was first and Zarina Williams whose 32.16 got her second place. Phillips placed fourth in the 100m, being beaten by Davina Gaskin of Welches Primary (14.51), Birch of Selah (14.86) and Kianna Connell of St John’s Primary (14.93).

Kiami-Rae Orford of Good Shepherd was the divisional champion in the Under-nine girls age group tallying 24 points after placing second in the 80m, 100m and 150m. The Under-seven division champions were Alyssa Cumberbatch of Ellerton Primary scoring 16 points and Michael Bend of St Cyprian’s Boys with 14.