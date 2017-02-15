Police probe fatal accident at Boarded Hall, St George
Barbados has recorded its ninth road fatality.
A 12-year-old girl was struck and killed by a motorcar at Boarded Hall Main Road, St George.
Police are continuing investigations.
(more details as they come to hand.)
Another road traffic accident. I have said before this is the real social blight in Barbados. Where are the police? What are the motor insurer doing? What sis government doing?
Most importantly, what is there about the Bajan psychology that forces them to drive recklessly?
A nation badly in need of therapy.