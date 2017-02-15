Police name school girl killed in road accident

Police have identified the 12-year-old female student who was killed in a road accident at Boarded Hall Main Road, St George this evening.

She is Destiny Martina Thompson, of Vine Yard, St Philip, a pupil of the Springer Memorial Secondary School.

According to preliminary investigations conducted by police, Thompson disembarked from a minibus and was attempting to cross the road behind the bus when she was struck by a motorcar being driven by Alicia Mayers, 26, of Wildey St Michael.

Thompson received injuries to her head and died on the spot.

Police say this is the second road fatality for the year involving a pedestrian being killed in similar circumstances.

They have urged people using public transportation to always ensure that the road is clear before attempting to cross the road.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the District ‘B’ Police station at telephone 437 4311 or 430 7625.