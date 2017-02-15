PM heads seven-member delegation to Guyana
Prime Minister Freundel Stuart leads a seven-member Barbados delegation to Guyana tomorrow for the 28th inter-sessional meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government.
Stuart will be accompanied by CARICOM Ambassador Robert Bobby Morris; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Maxine McClean; his minister of state Senator Darcy Boyce and his permanent secretary Sonja Welch.
The delegation to the February 16-17 summit also includes McClean’s permanent secretary Cecile Humphrey and the Chief Research Officer in the CSME Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office, Paula Byer.
Regional security matters top the agenda of the summit at which the region’s leaders are due to sign the protocol amending the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to incorporate the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) as an organ of the Community, and the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) as an institution of the Community.
Also down for discussion are issues of correspondent banking; tourism, the status of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), relations with the Dominican Republic and Barbados’ hosting of CARIFESTA XIII in August this year.
In Stuart’s absence, Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy will act as Prime Minister.
Guyanese, don`t forget how you were mistreated by this administration when your citizens were in Barbados and was kicked out, they complain that the Guyanese were sending out all of the bajan dollars back to Guyana and only a few days a caller was asking the government to look into it, little do she know about the money transfer system and how it works but I`m glad that the host of the call-in program did research to clear the matter. They are no other caribbean island even those that have more people than Barbados in the US that remits more money than bajans and that`s a fact. The caller probably did not know when the bajans flock BG as it was called then and sent back money to their families.
Was there a need to take 7 member group to Guyana in these times, every one of them has a secretary and the secretary has a a secretary it seem to me. Taxpayers money again.
Please keep he ass down there.
We are not learning anything , this is such a dum exercise how does (CARICOM ) work .. and single market what single market , who put what in and who take what out…. please dont consider the (EEC/ EU) that will be gone in 2 years…. lucky the (UK) got out……