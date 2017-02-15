No bail for gun accused

A 21-year-old man has been remanded to HMP Dodds, St Philip on gun and wounding charges.

Jabarri Shaquille Eversley, of 8th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael was not required to plead to the indictable charge of using a firearm on December 5, 2016 without a valid licence.

The porter is also accused of causing serious bodily harm to Lester Carmichael on the same date, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do him some serious bodily harm.

The accused, who was represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens, will reappear before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 14.