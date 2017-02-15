No bail for gun accused

Added by Barbados Today on February 15, 2017.
Saved under Court
Pin It

A 21-year-old man has been remanded to HMP Dodds, St Philip on gun and wounding charges.

Jabarri Shaquille Eversley,  of 8th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael was not required to plead to the indictable charge of using a firearm on December 5, 2016 without a valid licence.

The porter is also accused of causing serious bodily harm to Lester Carmichael on the same date, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do him some serious bodily harm.

The accused, who was represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens, will reappear before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 14.

2 Responses to No bail for gun accused

  1. Ian Mapp
    Ian Mapp February 15, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Another Jabbari, Shaquile, Omar, Akeem.. lol

    Reply
  2. North Point February 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    one man from 7th Avenue New Orleans was held with 4 guns, now he is from 8th Avenue New Orleans. I am SMH, its really Gun Town.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *