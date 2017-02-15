New system to apply for Police Certificate of Character

Added by Sandy Deane on February 15, 2017.
The Royal Barbados Police Force is introducing an appointment system to enhance the current method of applying for Certificates of Character.

Starting next Monday, members of the public who are desirous of applying for a Certificate of Character will be required to make an appointment by calling telephone numbers 430 7670, or 430 7671, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Police say the current walk-in system will still be facilitated during the week of the February 20th..

However, effective Monday, February 27, applications will be by appointments only.

4 Responses to New system to apply for Police Certificate of Character

  1. Jus Breezy
    Jus Breezy February 15, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Better yet, get form print online, make appointment to come in drop off form, complete the process, get appointment to collect

    Reply
  2. Nicole Clarke
    Nicole Clarke February 15, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Stuppppzzzzz

    Reply
    • miche February 16, 2017 at 1:18 am

      I feel fuh you,,yuh mout shud stick up dey wen yuh stupse

      Reply
  3. Tristan John
    Tristan John February 16, 2017 at 12:01 am

    A step in the right direction.

    Reply

