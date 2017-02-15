New system to apply for Police Certificate of Character

The Royal Barbados Police Force is introducing an appointment system to enhance the current method of applying for Certificates of Character.

Starting next Monday, members of the public who are desirous of applying for a Certificate of Character will be required to make an appointment by calling telephone numbers 430 7670, or 430 7671, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Police say the current walk-in system will still be facilitated during the week of the February 20th..

However, effective Monday, February 27, applications will be by appointments only.