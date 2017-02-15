‘I was boxed in’

TEENAGER TESTIFIES SHE WAS CAUGHT IN LINE OF GUNFIRE

The case against St Michael resident Seph Nico Jordan began in the High Court today, four years after he was charged with endangering the life of a school girl.

Jordan, who was 22 years old at the time, is charged with unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct, namely shooting at another person, which placed the then 14-year-old Tianna Brathwaite in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on January 28, 2013.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Donna Babb-Agard, QC, called several witnesses to testify, including the teenager.

In outlining some of the facts, Babb-Agard said Brathwaite was walking across Blenheim pasture in The Ivy, St Michael on her way home from school, when Jordan started to shoot at another man.

“She, being on the pasture at the time, feared for her life and her safety,” the prosecutor said, although making it clear that Brathwaite was not the shooter’s target.

When the now 18-year-old Brathwaite took the witness stand today, she gave more details about what had transpired on that day.

She said she was heading towards the pasture when she heard “quarreling” but saw no one.

Brathwaite said she continued on her way and then saw a man walking in her direction and another one behind.

“I was boxed in,” she told the No. 5 Supreme Court presided over by Madam Justice Michelle Weekes.

Brathwaite said she had seen both men in the area before – the one about five feet behind her she knew as Seth and one in front, approximately six to seven feet ahead of her, was called Charlie Brown.

She then heard someone else say “bring my tot”.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I got frightened, then I saw guns in their hands,” she said in response to questions from Babb-Agard.

“I heard an explosion . . . one explosion

. . . . I don’t know where it came from. . . . [I looked] and saw blood running from [Charlie Browne’s] hip,” the witness testified. “I run . . . to the pavilion.”

Brathwaite explained that she did not know where or what direction Jordan went, because “I was scared so I wasn’t looking”.

She was later taken home and told her mother what occurred.

Brathwaite said she was taken to the police station the following day to give a statement and to point out the accused in a line-up.

She was then asked whether that man was in the court, and she said “yes”. However, when asked to point him out, it would take her more than ten minutes to positively identify Jordan in the dock.

The teenager said that at the time of the incident, Jordan was wearing a black and white shirt, blue jeans and a pair of slippers.

However, Jordan pointed out during his cross examination of the witness that that was not the description she had given previously.

He also asked Brathwaite whether the shooting had endangered her life, to which she responded “yes”.

Brathwaite’s mother, Tekia Lovell, also gave evidence on the emotional state of her daughter when she arrived at home on that day.

Police Constable Duane Alleyne who took pictures of the Blenheim pasture and its surroundings on February 1, also testified.

During cross-examination of Alleyne, Jordan questioned why it took him five days to capture the alleged scene in pictures. Alleyne responded that he went only when the lead investigator had instructed him to do so.

That investigator, Acting Station Sergeant Trevor Reece, told the nine-member jury – of five women and two men – that he gave directions for the constable to take pictures of the scene at that time just for record keeping.

“There were no evidential value there . . . no lead was found on the ground . . . [when] searching the scene,” he said.

The case continues tomorrow.