Governor’s stay extended
Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell has been granted a longer stay.
High Court Justice Randall Worrell this afternoon extended until Friday, his earlier injunction, which bars Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler from proceeding with the planned dismissal of the Governor from office.
It was an upbeat Dr Worrell who entered the courtroom around 1p.m. today in the company of his attorneys.
And after a more than two hour hearing this afternoon which ended around 3:30 p.m., the Governor’s legal representative Gregory Nicholls delivered the news of his extended stay.
Nicholls also said he was confident that Dr Worrell would win his case.
Sinckler, who was missing in action in court today, was represented by Solicitor General Jennifer Edwards and her deputy Donna Brathwaite.
However, they offered no comment as they left the courtroom.
No shock here…
is true no shocker just making mocker
Killing we & smiling…smfh……this govt just send home thousands & they had no say at all & just one man…..one !an yah……cahn get he send nowhere……so sad….smh
I think that the governor is wasting money on lawyers .If the minister don’t want you any more resign and move on. How you and the minister is going to communicate. I could see problems between the two of you.
I wonder if the 4000 or 5000 that this government’s sent home had decided to get a lawyer and call a judge out on a Sunday evening to represent them if they would have still been employed
Look the governor in my opinion only , the parties could negotiate a settlement for the remanding time. fair and square as per contracts. $$$
Dispute between these two clowns will have disastrous consequences for Barbados which is in danger of sinking down the plug hole.
Fire both, all two of them. SINCKLER & WORRELL. The PM must take a position being the one that “run-things”. Or things running he ?. LOL.
But wait, what i reading here, de Dr. gone for Gregory ?, Greg is a “B” and the Dr, is a “D” so you know in the end the Dr. middle stump gine get tek out co the “D’s are hopping mad.LOL,LOL,LOL.
we should fire the minister then for owing we 2&3rd income tax