Governor’s stay extended

Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell has been granted a longer stay.

High Court Justice Randall Worrell this afternoon extended until Friday, his earlier injunction, which bars Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler from proceeding with the planned dismissal of the Governor from office.

It was an upbeat Dr Worrell who entered the courtroom around 1p.m. today in the company of his attorneys.

And after a more than two hour hearing this afternoon which ended around 3:30 p.m., the Governor’s legal representative Gregory Nicholls delivered the news of his extended stay.

Nicholls also said he was confident that Dr Worrell would win his case.

Sinckler, who was missing in action in court today, was represented by Solicitor General Jennifer Edwards and her deputy Donna Brathwaite.

However, they offered no comment as they left the courtroom.