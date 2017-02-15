Five injured in accident along John Beckles Drive, St Michael

Four school children and the conductor of a route taxi received minor injuries in an accident along John Beckles Drive, St Michael today.

The accident which occurred around 9:10 a.m. involved a motor car driven by Andrew Harte, 26, of College Savannah, St John and a route taxi driven by Alex Maynard, 30, of Bruce Vale, St Andrew.

The four children ages 12 to 17 and the conductor of the route taxi all complained for minor pain about the body.

They all opted to seek private medical attention.