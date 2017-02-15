Five injured in accident

Added by Desmond Brown on February 15, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Five people were injured when two cars collided along Applewaithe Road, St Thomas  last night.

They have been identified as 59-year-old Hainsley Codrington of Darrel Plantation, St Michael, 39-year-old Alicia Howard of Jackman Development, St Michael, and her children Sadisha Howard, 15, and Nya and Aidna Howard, both nine.

Codrington was the driver of one of the motor cars while Alicia Howard, who was accompanied by her children, was driving the other.

Howard and her children were transported by ambulance to the QEH while Codrington opted to seek medical attention at a private facility.

One Response to Five injured in accident

  1. jrsmith February 15, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Blame the politicians no proper road management……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *