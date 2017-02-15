Five injured in accident

Five people were injured when two cars collided along Applewaithe Road, St Thomas last night.

They have been identified as 59-year-old Hainsley Codrington of Darrel Plantation, St Michael, 39-year-old Alicia Howard of Jackman Development, St Michael, and her children Sadisha Howard, 15, and Nya and Aidna Howard, both nine.

Codrington was the driver of one of the motor cars while Alicia Howard, who was accompanied by her children, was driving the other.

Howard and her children were transported by ambulance to the QEH while Codrington opted to seek medical attention at a private facility.