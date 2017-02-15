Christ Church teen missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Raekwon Jarrel Pinder, who lives with his father at Apt #3, # 266 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, left home around 8 p.m. yesterday to visit his mother and has not been seen since. At the time he was wearing green short pants and a white vest shirt.

Pinder is 5ft, 10 inches tall, slim build, has a Scotty Pippen hairstyle, acne on his forehead, a broad nose, square shoulder, an erect appearance, long body, long hands, and always has a serious look on his face. He is known to frequent the Silver Hill, Christ Church area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, 418-2658, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.