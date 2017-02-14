Three escape serious injury in Dukes accident
Three people escaped serious injury Tuesday afternoon when their vehicles collided in Dukes in St Thomas.
Melissa Clarke, 37, of Content, St Thomas, the driver of a blue Toyota Ceres, told Barbados TODAY she was on her way to pick up her child from school and husband from work when the accident occurred.
While she escaped injury, her vehicle was extensively damaged.
The second vehicle, a brown Nissan X-Trail was also extensively damaged.
The identity of the driver and passenger of that vehicle could not be immediately ascertained.
Another traffic accident. Cars driving within the speed limit and at a safe distance do not often get in to accidents .
We need a dedicated traffic police service, we also need to penalise the motor insurers for their negligence and money-grabbing incompetence.