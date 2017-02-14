Three escape serious injury in Dukes accident

Three people escaped serious injury Tuesday afternoon when their vehicles collided in Dukes in St Thomas.

Melissa Clarke, 37, of Content, St Thomas, the driver of a blue Toyota Ceres, told Barbados TODAY she was on her way to pick up her child from school and husband from work when the accident occurred.

While she escaped injury, her vehicle was extensively damaged.

The second vehicle, a brown Nissan X-Trail was also extensively damaged.

The identity of the driver and passenger of that vehicle could not be immediately ascertained.