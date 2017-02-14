Relay Fair provided excitement

Despite a good effort from local athletes, Cougars Track And Field Club from Trinidad and Tobago still managed to eat up a fair share of wins at the 14th annual Barbados Relay Fair held Saturday at the National Stadium.

In front of a sizable crowd, a total of 28 participating teams that included 13 secondary schools, 11 primary schools and four clubs took part in the relay fair which was a time final event.

Out of the four records set Saturday, local club Elite Distance Programme coached by former national athlete Leo Garnes, and Ramon Armstrong, broke two of them. Last year Elite Distance ran 3:13.14, this year a team comprising Fabian and Kemar Norgrove, Kion Joseph and Anthonio Mascoll ensured the record remained in the club clocking 3:11.59, beating out Elite Distance Programme B team and University of the West Indies Blackbirds who came third.

In the men’s distance medley for clubs and institutions, Elite Distance again delivered another record-breaking performance thanks to a brilliant effort from Joshua Hunte, Anthonio Mascoll, Fabian Norgrove and Darian Alleyne who were all outstanding with a time 6:10.97 to erase their former time of 6:17.00 from last year. The ladies of Elite Distance also did well in the 4x100m running 48.27 when Kierre Beckles, Sade Sealy, Sada Williams and Shondelle Harvey teamed up.

The other two records were broken by Christ Church Foundation Under-20 Girls 1600m sprint medley team made up of CARIFTA athletes Tiana Bowen and Hannah Connell along with Yuriko Harewood and Krista Maloney. Last year Bowen and Maloney were both part of the victorious team that ran 4:10.68 for the record and this year they returned to help the Church Hill ladies clock 4:10.31 for a new record.

Foundation also look the part in the 4x400m as Bowen, Maloney and Harewood with the inclusion of Rosette Hoyte stopped the clock at 3:56.29 to capture first place.

Meanwhile Cougars Under-17 Girls team of Malika Coutain, Melissa Boxhill, Caliyah Wallace and Joanna Rogers managed to sprint 4:17.10 in the 1600m medley, a record held by the Lodge School for 11 years since 2006.

In this 2017 track and field season, many of the local primary and secondary schools are getting an opportunity to gauge their relay teams as the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship and Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championship draw near.

Foundation had the strongest 4x400m relay side in the Under-20 Boys Division starring Rivaldo Leacock, Shem Forde, Deshon Trent and Kevin Briggs as they ran 3:20.18. The Lodge School won the Under-20 Boys 4x100m relay, stopping the clock at 42.52 ahead of Foundation and Cougars. The St John based school clinched another win in the Under-17 Boys 4x100m relay in a time of 43.59, beating out the 43.69 ran by St Michael School and the 44.75 ran by Lester Vaughan School.

The boys of St Michael School had a good day, winning three relays and gave a taste of what’s to come at BSSAC by producing the fastest time of 3:30.45 in the Under-17 4x400m, with a team made up of Darian Clarke, Michael Patrick, Kyle Gale and Nicholai Peters. Those four were the perfect combination and gave supporters another reason to celebrate by winning the 1600m sprint medley in 3:46.74. The lads from Martindale’s Road also did well in the Under-15 Boys 4x400m finishing in 3:54.95 to capture the fastest time.

A brilliant run came from Savion Hoyte who showed great determination to come from behind and anchor Rising Stars to victory in the Under-15 Boys 1600m sprint medley ahead of Cougars.

In the Under-11 Boys 4x100m, St Alban’s anchored by Shamari Addison had a comfortable win. Lawrence T Gay Primary won the 4x100m and 1000m sprint medley, ahead of Wesley Hall Juniors and Eden Lodge Primary. Also in the Under-11 age group, Elite Distance won the 4x200m beating Luther Thorne and Wesley Hall.

Cougars ran away with 16 relay races on the day which was similar to their excellent outing last year when they took home the majority of medals up for grabs. They won the Under-20 Boys 1600m sprint medley in 3:38.70, Under-15 male 4x100m in 48.51 and the Under-13 Boys 1000m sprint medley in 2:33.14. The Under-13 Boys also won the 4x200m and 4x100m, the Under-11 Boys 4x100m, 4x200m and 1000m relays.

Meanwhile the girls of Cougars relay team won the Under-16, 1600m sprint medley, the 4x100m and 4x400m in the Under-17. The Under-15 females were also unstoppable pulling away from the field in the 4x100m, 4x400m and 1600m. The Under-13 Girls also had the fastest time, winning the 4x100m, 4x200m and 1000m events.