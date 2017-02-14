Phillips sees firing some statutory heads as his solution

Political Leader of the little-known Solutions Barbados Grenville Phillips II is putting prospective managers of Government agencies on notice that they must begin to implement the highest quality management standards now or risk facing the axe if his party forms the next Government.

Phillips, who has made it clear that only successful business leaders would be allowed to run on his party’s ticket, said the adoption of the globally acceptable ISO 9001 quality management system was a must by any government that wanted to function effectively.

And he said there would be no mercy for heads of statutory corporations who fail to implement the certification programme.

“They should be implementing the whole ISO 9001 like yesterday, otherwise we would not be continuing with them. We would find new management. They have been forewarned so they know what to do,” Phillips warned.

“Solutions Barbados is going to put managers on notice right now. If we are elected and they have not even started the ISO 9001 process, they will be dismissed,” he emphasized.

ISO 9001 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and can be used by any organization regardless of its field of activity, and helps to ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, according to the International Standards Organization.

It explains that this standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management and the process approach and continual improvement.

Pointing to the current impasse between Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell and Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler, Phillips said it was a prime example of management gone wrong and could have been avoided had ISO 9001 been in place at the bank.

“We do not know if it was how he [Worrell] is managing the Central Bank or if he is not doing the bidding of the Government . . . . If it is a management issue then that explains why we in Solutions Barbados are going to ensure that all departments and statutory corporations comply with ISO 9001 quality management standards because that would address the poor management complaints,” he told Barbados TODAY.

Phillips contended that if statutory corporations such as the Barbados Water Authority and institutions like the Queen Elizabeth Hospital were managed by persons who follow the ISO 9001 quality management standards, the general public would be better served.