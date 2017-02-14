Peter Ram tune a hit at Panorama

Defending Panorama champion Desperadoes made a winning start to the defence of its crown when it won yesterday’s semi-finals of the competition in Trinidad and Tobago, playing the tune Good Morning by Barbadian singer Peter Ram.

Five of the 14 bands played the tune during the competition, making it the most popular song at the festival.

Desperadoes amassed 282 points, one more than Massy Trinidad All Stars that played the tune Extreme by local artiste Maxx Prime, while BPTT Renegades came third with 276.5 points, playing Peter Ram’s tune that was a hit last Crop Over.

Fourth place was PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars on 276 points, three more than Republic Bank Exodus. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps placed sixth with the tune Single

Former Panorama champions, Phase 11, whose tune Red, White and Black was arranged by Len Boogsie Sharpe, and Caribbean Airlines Invaders rounded up the eight who will perform at the finals on February 25 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Meanwhile, Ravi B – real name Ravi Bissambhar – and Omardath Maharaj are joint 2017 Chutney Soca Monarch champions and will split the TT$650,000 (BDS$193,876) first and second prizes following the competition at the Skinner Park on Saturday night.

Both men scored 271 points.

Source: (CMC)