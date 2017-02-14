Five more lawyers join Bar

Five new lawyers who were admitted to the Bar in a special sitting of the Supreme Court this morning have been told that trust and confidence are imperative in their field.

The advice to the latest crop of attorneys came from Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson who said he was “impressed” with the applicants as they represented a “wide variety of competence” that can only serve them well.

“Trust and confidence . . . [are] imperative in the legal system . . . . [There are] things you will learn that you cannot divulge . . . and the strongest privilege is the attorney-client privilege,” he told them.

As he has urged previous batches of new attorneys, the Chief Justice encouraged the five today to consider practising in different aspects of the profession, especially criminal law, noting that “a lot of women [lawyers] shy away from it”.

Opposition Leader Mia Mottley, a veteran lawyer, also addressed the small gathering and urged the new attorneys – four women and one man – to remain committed to the profession and have an understanding of trust and confidentiality.

“You cannot practise without remembering the importance of trust and confidentiality in these times . . . [and] the law requires it,” Mottley, who has been practising since 1987, told them.