Elderly man dies following accident

A 72-year-old St Thomas man is the island’s latest road fatality.

Michael Greaves, of #2 Hillaby, St Thomas, was the driver of a motor car which was involved in a collision with another motor car being driven by 45-year-old Richard Leacock of Block 5, Silver Hill, Christ Church.

The accident happened along Green Hill Road in St Michael around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10.

Both Greaves and Leacock were transported by ambulance to the QEH where Leacock was treated and discharged.

Greaves succumbed to his injuries last Sunday.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, or 430-7246.