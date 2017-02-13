St Michael man nabbed with illegal firearms

A 25-year-old St Michael man is spending the night in prison on firearm and ammunition charges.

Jamar Andre Hewitt of 7th Avenue, New Orleans was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of 33 rounds of ammunition.

On Friday, February 10, police executed a warrant at Bushy Park, Rockley Resort in Christ Church where Hewitt was the occupant of an apartment. During the search, police said they discovered a bag containing four firearms and ammunition. Hewitt was arrested and subsequently charged.

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today and was remanded to prison to reappear on March 13.