No 2017 Grammy wins for RiRi

Barbadian Rihanna went home empty-handed tonight, as British singer Adele and a very pregnant Beyonce stole the spotlight at the 59th annual Grammy Awards show.

Rihanna, who already has eight Grammys to her name, was nominated in eight categories this year. However, the night clearly belonged to Adele, who copped the coveted album of the year with ’25’.

The British singer was an underdog in the category which most critics believed would go to Beyoncé for her concept album, Lemonade.

However, the award topped off an eventful night for Adele who had to stop her tribute to George Michael after technical difficulties. She also picked up song of the year, best pop solo performance, and record of the year for Hello, while for ’25’ she also won best pop vocal album.

In her speech Adele took time to pay tribute to Beyoncé, who missed out on the best album award again. “The way you make my black friends feel is empowering,” she said in a speech where she also paid tribute to her management team for encouraging her to come back and record 25.

Adele also beat off competition from Drake, Justin Bieber and country star Sturgill Simpson for the honour. The album featured hit singles including Hello, the video for which sparked controversy after its director Xavier Dolan said the casting of The Wire star Tristan Wilds was a deliberate attempt to address police brutality.

The award sees the British singer add to her list of gongs for the record, which was released in 2015 and continued to have huge sales last year making it the best selling album of 2016.

(Guardian/Barbados TODAY)