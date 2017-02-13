Investigation launched into British visitor’s claim
The administration of the Royal Barbados Police Force has ordered an internal investigation into allegations by an English visitor which have been published in a British newspaper.
The woman, who alleged she was attacked and almost raped in Barbados, told the newspaper that she was met with “complete indifference” by police when she reported the incident.
Police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, said a press release will be issued following the investigations.
How bout the Canadian couple who alleged that they were robbed of money paid to rent a house?
As I said here ” that would be resolved and we would have heard nothing more about it “. That’s how things work in the hospitality sector especially when white barbadians are involved. If the property manager was a black barbadian we of his own race would have his business all over the Internet. Now that is our culture.
…and what about the three Grenadians that said the Police manhandled them.