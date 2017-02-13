Investigation launched into British visitor’s claim

The administration of the Royal Barbados Police Force has ordered an internal investigation into allegations by an English visitor which have been published in a British newspaper.

The woman, who alleged she was attacked and almost raped in Barbados, told the newspaper that she was met with “complete indifference” by police when she reported the incident.

Police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, said a press release will be issued following the investigations.