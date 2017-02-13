Court halts Governor’s removal
The High Court has granted a temporary reprieve to Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell after the embattled chief economist had reportedly been given until the end of today by Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler to resign or be removed from the job.
Attorney-at-law Gregory Nicholls, who is the Governor’s legal representative, confirmed to Barbados TODAY this morning that in response to court action he filed on behalf of his client, High Court Justice Randall Worrell last night granted a temporary injunction until next Wednesday, barring the Governor’s removal for at least for another week.
Worrell, who has recently been at odds with the Government over the printing on money and the need to make further expenditure cuts, is challenging right of the Minister to unceremoniously remove him from office after his contract was renewed by Sinckler for a second five-year term in October 2014.
Sinckler is yet to comment publicly on the matter. However, he was due to meet with the Central Bank’s board in emergency session here on Monday.
Meantime, the Opposition Barbados Labour Party has wasted no time in commenting on the development.
Speaking on radio here this morning, BLP economic spokesman Ryan Straughn suggested that the action against the Governor was more than justified, given his recent inability to stave off threats to the island’s monetary stability.
However, Straughn, who is the Opposition’s candidate for Christ Church East Central, argued that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance were ultimately the ones who must be held accountable for the county’s worsening economic woes.
He also joined with another economist, Avinesh Persaud, in warning of the need for hard economic decisions to be made.
I hope this scenario is God’s. Intervention, because he is the only one we can depend on.
I thought CBOB was independent of the government?
If the judicial system system, you expect a monetary agency to be?
* isn’t
To an extent no, as the judiciary is put in place by Government CBOB is a private for profit organization. Please examples of this globally of central banks and their history.
Didn’t know the courts open on weekends, wow awesome!!!!!!!!!
if a judge willing to work should not be an issue.
All DEM in bed together!
This is not a deck of cards, with two jokers, chris the biggest must go first…you have no clue what you are doing.. mr worry recalled the printing of that money? see ya.
It is very clear that Chris Sinckler is calling Stuart’s bluff. He knows that Stuart CANNOT fire him or he will have to call an election. Pressure on the Governor to which he complied has forced him into this position. If for one moment one thinks that Chris did not know that money was being printed, Think again. The Governor, stool pigeon that he was then and perhaps still is now, had a serious consultation with his conscience and decided that enough was enough. It is easier to replace the governor than to replace a sitting member. I said this before and I say it again there is big big confusion in both the main political parties and the rehashed newly formed ones and those that “Tryin a ting.” Jennifer will describe them as her favourite saying.. “Crabs in a barrel” When the dust settles Notice how many opportunists would have crossed the floor. If Stuart really cared for Barbados he weould fire most o’DEM Chris, Donville, Lowe, Both Lashleys, Kellman, Dr. David, and even Richard cause Richard gine get he job anyway. The only person stayin is Mara. She Sin John seat secure. Watch it Bajans, Nuff crossings ahead.
This country is really full of sycophants and hypocrites. It’s time to stop compromising our integrity and bring back some objectivity.
Everybody seems to be talking about everything except the alleged financial raping of Four Season project.
I HAVE A DOZEN EGGS,6 ARE ROTTEN AND HALF A DOZEN HAVE SPOILED.This is the synopsis of the DLP government.
Peter you now come down from Mars …what bluff are you speaking of ….did you not read that the board of directors met with the MOF voicing there concerns about the governor …..which board member resigned as it related to the printing of money ….that did not now surface ….and how did you come up with the floor crossing ….how do you know whether or not the MOF consulted with the PM about his decisions …..geez for man that say he smart you do write nuff alternative common sense……patience loretta everything will be revealed in time …..find out who the economist is that threaten to sue CBC if the facts of the financial raping of four seasons is ever revealed