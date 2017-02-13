American visitor hospitalized

An American visitor has been hospitalized following an incident at the beach at the Hilton Hotel today.

Police said that around 12:45 p.m., the 61-year-old man, who is a guest at the Hilton Hotel, was observed by the lifeguard floating face down in the water.

The lifeguard immediately pulled him from the water and proceeded to administer CPR. The man was subsequently taken to the QEH where his condition has been listed as serious.