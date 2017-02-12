Tax amnesty to end on February 15

The Barbados Revenue Authority is reminding all taxpayers that the Tax Amnesty Programme will end on Wednesday, February 15.

The programme is in respect of the following taxes where 100 per cent of penalty and interest is waived: Income Tax, Corporation Tax, PAYE, Value Added Tax and Land Tax.

In August 2016, Finance Minister Chris Sinckler announced that Government would offer the tax amnesty from September 15, 2016 through to February 15, 2017 for taxpayers who owe outstanding value added tax (VAT), income tax and land tax.

Sinckler said taxpayers would have to pay the outstanding principal on or before the deadline to benefit from the amnesty.