Rihanna arrives at Grammys

Barbadian superstar Rihanna was among the A-listers who lit up the 59th Grammy Awards red carpet tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The songstress, who made her entrance in an Armani Prive’ orange and black ensemble, is among three singers up for eight Grammy nominations tonight. Rihanna joins Drake and Kanye West behind Beyonce, who is in the lead with nine nominations.

Rihanna is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Work; Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Famous; Best R&B Song with Kiss It Better; Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Recording Package with Anti; and Best R&B Performance with Needed Me.

Missing out on tonight’s show is the rapper Drake, who had already scheduled a concert at the Manchester Arena in England.

During his Boy Meets World Tour set, however, Drake took a moment to send Rihanna, 28, some love from across the pond.

“You know, I hope they give Rihanna some awards tonight for that ‘Work’ song, because that was a big … song and she deserves it,” Drake, 30, told his fans. “I hope they don’t do us dirty.”

Rihanna has won eight awards out of 32 nominations since 2008.