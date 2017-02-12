Prominent Barbadian artist Fielding Babb passes

Prominent Barbadian artist Fielding Babb is dead.

Babb, who was born in 1935, died on Saturday.

He was known for his work using oils built up in layers with a palette knife to create a three dimensional effect. The subject of his paintings is usually historical Barbadian buildings or traditional scenes such as Barbadians pushing fruit carts.

In 2003 Babb was the recipient of the Lifetime Award in the Visual Arts and the Barbados Centennial Honour.