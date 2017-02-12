DOMINICA: Police detain opposition legislator

An opposition legislator, Dr. Thomas Fontaine, has been detained by police with Opposition Leader Lennox Linton accusing the police of “persecuting honest patriots”.

Attorney Ronald Charles, speaking on a local radio station, said that the police had indicated that Fontaine, an economist, was being held on a “suspicion of incitement” and he believes that a charge will be laid soon against the opposition legislator.

In a post on his Facebook page, Linton wrote “Fontaine has been taken into police custody by an SSU Team under instructions from the Skerrit dictatorship to imprison him for speaking the truth and standing up for the good of Dominica.

“ Now Dominica must ask the police authorities why are they persecuting honest patriots,” he added.

Media reports said that Fontaine, who unsuccessfully contested the last general election on behalf of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), and was appointed an opposition senator, was taken into custody by the police moments after he left his radio show.

The police have not issued any statement regarding the situation, but the move followed a search of Fontaine’s home on Saturday.