Police have released opposition legislator Dr Thomson Fontaine but he has been told that he should return to Police Headquarters on Monday at 9 a.m.

He was released pending further investigation.

After his release Fontaine was greeted by a jubilant crowd of supporters who shouted, “Free Dr. Fontaine” and “[Prime Minister Roosevelt] Skerrit must go”.

He was carried through the streets by those in the crowd.

On Sunday afternoon, Fontaine was picked up by members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) moments after he left his radio show on Q95. On Saturday, the home of the opposition legislator was searched by police.

While police are yet to explain their actions, Opposition Leader Lennox Linton said in a Facebook post that Fontaine was taken into custody “under instructions from the Skerrit dictatorship to imprison him for speaking the truth and standing up for the good of Dominica”.

After learning of Fontaine’s arrest, a crowd quickly gathered outside Police Headquarters.

Police in military wear kept a heavy presence in the area.

(Dominica News Online)