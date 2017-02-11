UPP accused of plagiarism

Just days after Barbados’ newest political party, the United Progressive Party (UPP) announced its formation, it has been accused of plagiarizing the colours of one of its political rivals.

In an open letter to UPP leader, former Barbados Labour Party (BLP) senator Lynette Eastmond, the Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) said that while it welcomed the opportunity for another concerned group of Barbadians to rise to the call of nationalism, it is concerned that the UPP has chosen to adopt BIM’s colours, orange and black, which has been depicted by its Facebook page for more than a year.

“This action can be perceived as an indictment against the UPP where leadership, credibility, vision and creativity are sadly lacking on the part of the party.

“Certainly the Executive of the UPP must possess some integrity and the prudence to have investigated the identity of the existing political organisations which BIM has done prior to our decision to adopt our current colour scheme prior to developing the logo of the movement,” the letter stated, adding that branding is important to any organisation or product.

BIM added that this is the season for “decisive leadership”, and not one “that will simply do what seems expedient in copying the mandate or identity of another”.

“If you are unable to commence firstly by having your own colour identity and have flagrantly in good conscience adopted the colours of another entity (BIM), how can Barbadians trust that you will ‘UPP de thing’ from the current distressing circumstances in which we as a nation have found ourselves?”

BIM said the UPP’s call for Barbadians to join in the construction of the party’s Manifesto is a magnanimous gesture, but it also questioned the decision.

“Has the UPP not identified its ideology and what it will offer to Barbados as a viable solution to the current crisis in our nation prior to this press launch?

“BIM is hopeful that any opposing party to the current BLP and DLP administrations will be a serious force to reckon with especially as it relates to being a positive change engine for the improvement of the current plight of our people,” the letter stated.

The UPP brings to three, the number of new political parties that have been formed ahead of the next general election, constitutionally due next year.

The Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) and Solutions Barbados are the two other parties which will compete against the incumbent Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and the opposition (Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in the next poll.