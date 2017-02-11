Marion Murrell is newest centenarian

Barbados’ newest centenarian Marion Murrell may be a woman of few words, but her family says she was a force to be reckoned with in her youth.

The Laynes Road, Clapham St Michael resident, celebrated the milestone today surrounded by family, friends, members of the Deliverance Temple Church and the Governor General Sir Elliott Belgrave.

The quiet and reserved patron of Deliverance Temple Church, celebrated her birthday with praise from Pastor Thelma Greaves and other well-wishers. The centenarian said she enjoyed the festivities and was thankful to celebrate the special occasion.

The former domestic at Wildey Plantation raised her five children – four boys and one girl – with a strict but loving hand. Today her family includes nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Her son, Hilary Murrell, said she always put her family first.

“[She] found time to help family members and friends who needed assistance,” the 66-year-old said.

Leading the celebrations, he spoke of his mother’s benevolence, which he said was evident from her youth.

“I found out from her that as a girl, she was actually able to help a lot of students with their homework and a lot of them went on to be principals and different things but because of financial restraints she herself was not able to continue her education,” he revealed.

He added that during her employment at Wildey Plantation, Marion was appointed the “Minister of Peace and Quiet” by the staff.

“If she saw something that was not right, she would express it, not in a very aggressive way but pointing the right way.

“She would observe things, come to conclusions but never try to push her agenda on other people but if the opportunity presented itself, then very gracefully, very quietly she would make her point known,” explained Hilary.

In her younger years, Marion was normally seen bustling to Observatory Road St Michael to prep for Sunday’s church service at Deliverance Temple, but she has since been rendered immobile due to a foot injury. However this has not stopped this God-fearing centenarian from receiving regular service at her home. Her son, 72-year-old Oscar Murrell attributed his mother’s longevity to her faith in God and her liking for ground provisions.