Hyatt approved

Final decision to be announced in two weeks, say officials

The final decision on the controversial Hyatt hotel on Lower Bay Street, the City will be announced in two weeks, official sources have said.

The sources told Barbados TODAY that approval had been given by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart for construction of the multi-million dollar development to begin, and Town Planning officials were simply putting the finishing touches to the agreement before the announcement is made.

According the officials, lawyers have advised that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was not required under the Town & Country Planning Act, therefore there was no reason for any further delay to the US$100 million Hyatt Centric Resort.

Social activist David Comissiong had demanded that an EIA be done before permission was granted to the developers of the 15-storey property, and had threatened a lawsuit to prevent construction from beginning unless the study was done.

Stuart had announced at the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry luncheon on January 25 that “within the next seven days I expect to be in a position to give planning permission” for the project.

He had also said he expected “all of the outstanding pre-conditions would have been satisfied” by the time he was ready to give the go-ahead.

It was just yesterday that Comissiong had claimed that important legal conditions had not been met at the time the Prime Minister made his announcement.

Armed with a document obtained from the Town Planning Department’s registry, the attorney-at-law pointed out that several segments of the form had been left blank.

“It is worthy of note that none of these conditions were satisfied when Stuart gave the assurance that approval would be given in another seven days, but could have been the outstanding pre-conditions that would have to be satisfied within the seven day period,” Comissiong charged.