Healthy living on students’ minds

Students and teachers of the Ignatius Byer Primary School in St Lucy recently got up to speed on the benefits of healthy living.

They went on a walk through the surrounding districts of Pie Corner, Bishops, Rockfield and Coconut Hall, carrying posters with information on various topics they had researched.

The tiny tots in the school’s nursery and reception researched the food plate – a guide for creating healthy, balanced meals; children in Infants A and B looked at the benefits of sunshine and air; and Class 1 and 2 students researched the benefits of exercise and eating breakfast.

The older ones in Class 3 and 4 explored the benefits of sleep, rest and drinking water.

Before the students set out on their fun walk, which was held under the theme Healthy Living, they were taught the benefits of eating healthy foods.

Following the walk, teachers and students engaged in an exercise circuit, which included lunges, shuffles, star jumps, squats, windmills and hurdles. Afterwards, they engaged in a fun warm-down session, much to the delight of the students who feasted on fruits and snow cones made from natural juices, which were on sale.