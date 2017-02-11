BLP meets with residents of the City

Members of the opposition Barbados Labour Party spent the greater part of the day meeting with residents of the City today, in an initiative the party dubbed “rubbing shoulders with the people”.

At their stop at Kensington Lodge this afternoon, party leader Mia Mottley told reporters that some of the main matters raised included garbage collection and raw sewage in the area.

“You already heard me speak about the South Coast Sewage project, and I warned back in December that Bridgetown was about to have difficulties too. The people of Kensington Lodge can speak to that directly, as well as other areas in town… These things are not good enough,” Mottley said.

Another burning issue that Mottley said people have been raising with opposition candidates and Members of Parliament, is that of unemployment and a lack of opportunities for the youth.

“We know that many people are in despair and many of them feel that the Barbadian dream is no longer theirs. That their children and their children’s children can have a better life than theirs.

“One of the things that touched me deeply this morning was a young boy, 18 years old, still at Combermere, who wants to be a doctor. But his mother is only working part time and temporarily. I had to say to him young man hold tight, hold on, because it is possible for you to be a doctor. Because there are people from this city of Bridgetown who now manage the oldest law firms in this country; who now … [are] some of the best doctors in this country. And were it not for the ability to have a free education they could never be there today,” she said.

She was also highly critical of what she called an “indifferent attitude” by the ruling Democratic Labour Party, to the problems being faced by many Barbadians.

“The reality also is that we have a government that does not believe that it needs to talk to the people. And that perhaps is one of the most difficult things for people to understand…

“And rather than having a government that’s dealing with a whole set of drains, stagnant water, moss, garbage, raw sewage here in Kensington Lodge, but what do we have this week instead? Mirages and announcements. A mirage about … Cahill number two… so that this government is more interested in foisting those liabilities on the backs of the people of this country rather than meeting the basic environmental needs of the people,” Mottley said.

According to her, the BLP has intensified its dialogue with the people “because we sense they need a reassuring voice, something and someone to believe in again”.

Mottley said the BLP will continue to “rub shoulders” with the people as Barbados gears up for the next general election, which is due next year.