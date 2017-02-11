Alleged prison officer impersonator remanded

A 48-year-old man charged with several counts of fraud, including two in which he allegedly pretended to be a prison officer and an employee of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), will remain in jail until his two court appearances next week.

Cleve Anderson Hoyte, of Brighton, St George, is accused of dishonestly obtaining from Felicia Thompson $800 in cash, on August 26, 2015, by falsely representing that he was prison officer Mark Reece and was assisting in the bail of her son Akeem Thompson who was on remand at HMP Dodds.

He is also charged with obtaining $8,000 from Errol Grandison sometime between May 5 and 29 last year, and another $7,000 between May 30 and June 13 of the same year.

Hoyte allegedly received the money from Grandison when he falsely represented himself as Michael Griffith from the DPP’s Office and claimed he was assisting in getting bail for Grandison’s son, Reynold Roach, who was on remand.

It is also alleged that Hoyte stole $3,975 belonging to Prophet Fresh Fruit and Variety Ltd sometime between March 26 and April 19 last year, and then $5,000 belonging to the same establishment on April 20, 2016.

He was not required to plead to the charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch today.

The accused man was remanded to prison until February 15 when he will appear before the District ‘A’ and District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Courts.