Two held for burglary at the Deighton Griffith school

Police say they have so far captured two of the three men believed to be behind an early morning burglary at the Deighton Griffith Secondary School.

Lawmen say the two suspects were held after lawmen received a report around 1 a.m Friday that the school was being burglarized.

Responding officers encountered three men on the premises.

However, one managed to make good his escape.

In the meantime, the two detainees, ages 17 and 22, are assisting police with their investigations, which led to an early closure today of the Kingsland, Christ Church school.