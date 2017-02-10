Salesman fined for drugs

A salesman has one week to come up with $2,000 if he wants to avoid spending three months at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Ato Makennan Simmons, 28, of Savannah Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis.

Police were conducting a traffic exercise on Fontabelle, St Michael today when Simmons’ car was stopped.

After he was questioned by police a search was requested, which he consented to.

While looking through the contents of the trunk of the car, a backpack containing a plastic bag with the illegal drug was found.

Asked to account, he said: “I was just trying to make a lil money to help myself.”

The substance weighed 77 grammes and had an estimated street value on $350.

The fine was imposed after Simmons addressed Magistrate Douglas Frederick.