Jamaican woman jailed for importing drugs worth $50,000

A 38-year-old Jamaican woman is to spend the next 18 months in jail here after pleading guilty in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court to importing four kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of Bds$50,000.

Roseanne Rocky Simmons was also sentenced by Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch to a further 18 months in prison for possession of cannabis, after she was unable to pay the required fine of $5,000 for each of the two drug offences.

However, her sentences will run concurrently.

Simmons was also reprimanded and discharged for the offence of trafficking and convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the offence of possession with intent to supply.

The visitor, who arrived here on Wednesday from Jamaica via Trinidad, was caught with five taped packages containing the illegal drugs in a false top of her suitcase.