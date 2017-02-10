Jamaican woman jailed for importing drugs worth $50,000
A 38-year-old Jamaican woman is to spend the next 18 months in jail here after pleading guilty in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court to importing four kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of Bds$50,000.
Roseanne Rocky Simmons was also sentenced by Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch to a further 18 months in prison for possession of cannabis, after she was unable to pay the required fine of $5,000 for each of the two drug offences.
However, her sentences will run concurrently.
Simmons was also reprimanded and discharged for the offence of trafficking and convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the offence of possession with intent to supply.
The visitor, who arrived here on Wednesday from Jamaica via Trinidad, was caught with five taped packages containing the illegal drugs in a false top of her suitcase.
” Locked up abroad”.
Sentences too light. Minimum 5 full 12 month years. That’s it. How many young lives would have been corrupted with drug use? Think about it if you really care for our youth and their future. Think of the homes destroyed.
Give her 20 years let she and Miiery take it to the privy courts