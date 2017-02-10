Getting into the Valentine’s groove

With Valentines Day coming up, there is really only one thing on everyone’s mind, and no, I’m not referring to what perfume you should buy your other half.

If throughout the year you didn’t feel wanted or desired, now is the time to turn it up for your partner. There is nothing sexier than letting down your hair, putting on some sexy lingerie and showing him exactly what he’s got. If you neglected to show your partner the passion and desire they longed to feel during the year, now is your chance to. It’s time to rekindle what you once had.

Although the thought of now having to perform can be quite daunting if you and your better half haven’t got it going recently, especially if you’re not feeling at your best, trying to put the spark back into a relationship when you don’t feel good about yourself is near impossible. But instead of feeling unloved and unwanted, why not do something about it?

One of the best ways to get your sexy self back is by working out. Not only will exercise get you looking good, it will also have you feeling amazing about yourself and, most importantly, it will get your sex life back on track.

If you have found that recently your libido has been low, and you can’t seem to get in the mood, have no fear! There are ways to get it back on track and get you feeling as excited and enjoying sex as much as you did when you first got with your partner.

You’re probably wondering how exercise could possibly have an affect on your intimacy levels but it can help and in more ways than one. Research has shown that exercise can boost your testosterone levels in men, increase blood flow “down there,” and even help improve your orgasms.

Increasing blood flow to your lower region helps make sex more pleasurable as it helps improve circulation which, in theory, makes sex more satisfying. This is because sexual arousal for both men and women involves increasing blood flow to your private area.

Exercising can also increase desire itself. If it feels great, you tend to want to do it more. Studies have also shown that ladies who engage in intense short-duration exercise, significantly increase their sexual arousal and were able to reach an orgasm faster and more intensely. So, ladies, you know what to do. Start pumping those weights!

For a man, there is nothing more terrifying than to have trouble getting it up. Most men have experienced a time when they have been unable to get an erection, be it due to nerves, alcohol consumption or lack of arousal. Remember how terrifying it was to think you’d never be able to have sex again? This is a problem for nearly 300 million men worldwide between the ages of 40 and 70.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects approximately 80 per cent of men with diabetes. Unfortunately, diabetes is a condition that affects a considerable amount of Barbadians. Increasing your exercise levels also keeps the heart and arteries healthy, and this reduces the likelihood of developing diabetes and even ED. Studies have shown that men over the age of 50 who exercise, reported better erections and had a 30 per cent lower risk of impotence than inactive males.

Increasing your cardio gets the blood pumping and leads to an increased blood flow to the genitals, which not only increases sexual pleasure but it also increases the flexibility of your arteries, making it easier for them to expand and get blood coursing through your veins. This benefits males because the better their blood flow, the stronger their erection. So if you really want to satisfy your woman, put down those weights and try a little cardio.

No matter your age, if you’re satisfied with your sex life, remember there’s always room for improvement. Sex itself is an intense physical activity requiring strength, endurance and flexibility; exercise helps improve all of these areas, which can lead to more enthusiastic relations.

With improved endurance, your heart is stronger which allows your body to go for longer. An increased amount of strength allows you to keep the excitement going in the bedroom, as you can now try all of the positions that require greater physical control that you weren’t able to do before.

And with increased flexibility, your body is able to handle all of those moves with greater comfort. So make sure you stretch after every exercise routine.

Be smart, practice safe sex and Happy Valentines Day!

(Follow us on Instagram (@faceoffitness246) for health updates, exercise routines and fit tips or contact Emma Anius at emma@faceoffitness246.com to find out about our personal training rates to become a happier, healthier you.)