Fisherman confesses

Holder awaits sentencing on four-year-old drug charges

A fisherman who has been on remand on three drug charges, Friday admitted to committing the offences that occurred almost four years ago.

Shirland Holder of Bathsheba, St Joseph pleaded guilty in the No. 5 Supreme Court to possession, importation and trafficking of 227.5 kilogrammes of cannabis on the night of May 3, 2013.

Principal Crown Counsel Anthony Blackman told the court that lawmen, acting on information, ventured to Tent Bay, St Joseph on that date and took up various vantage points on a cliff. Using night vision equipment, they spotted motor vessel M416 with the name Madeline approaching the bay from a northerly direction.

The vessel which had two occupants stopped a short distance from the shore and, according to Blackman, the men were seen throwing some bulky packages into the sea. One of the men then jumped into the water and started moving to shore with some of the packages that had been tossed overboard.

The bundles were then pulled ashore, about 25 metres away from where officers were located.

The vessel piloted by the other man then turned and sped off.

As police made their presence known, the man who later identified himself as Holder tried to run away but was apprehended.

When the packages were examined in Holder’s presence and found to contain vegetable matter, he was asked to account for having it and he told lawmen: “Officer, it is weed, I know.” He was also asked what he meant by “weed” and he replied: “Marijuana.”

Holder was taken into custody and told of his right to an attorney.

“I ain’t worrying with the lawyer now. I just want to lie down and catch myself,” replied Holder who declined to give a written statement.

“You hold me pun de scene, I ain’t giving no statement.”

The Crown’s representative also told the court presided over by Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius that Holder also identified the vessel the following day.

“I know de boat well. . . . That is the boat we bring de weed on,” said Holder who was subsequently charged.

Friday, a prison officer informed the court that Holder had already spent 1,377 days on remand at HMP Dodds.

Justice Cornelius then ordered a pre-sentencing report in preparation for sentencing.

The 50-year-old returns to court on May 5.