Community service for father caught with cannabis plants

A 55-year-old father of six has to find time in his schedule to perform 140 hours of community service after pleading guilty to six drug charges today.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick handed down the sentence on first-time offender Elvis Rudolph Dacosta Mayers, of Long Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael after he admitted to two counts each of possession and possession with intent to supply, and one count each of trafficking and cultivation of cannabis.

The illicit drugs were discovered after police executed a search warrant at Mayers’ home yesterday.

When he was approached by lawmen, he was asked whether he had any illegal items in the house and he admitted to having cannabis in his pocket. It weighed 24.8 grammes and had an estimated street value of $125.

“De lil boy brek that off the plant, so I put it in the bag,” he told police when asked to account.

A further search of the house found three cannabis plants growing in separate boxes on a top shelf in the backyard, ranging in height from 13 to 14 inches and valued at $200.

“To tell de truth, everybody does smoke round de place but I is who see de seeds and put dem in de buckets cause things tough,” he allegedly told police back them.

Today, he apologized to the court for his actions.

“I cooperated well with police. . . . It is a bad thing that I have done at this age,” he said.

Asked by Magistrate Douglas Frederick why he began such an enterprise at his age, Mayers responded: “I am very sorry, Sir. I am asking you for a chance and it won’t’ happen again. I was going to throw it away . . . or give it to someone . . . because I don’t smoke . . . [not since] 11 years ago.”

Mayers will have no conviction attached to his name if he completes the community service successfully.

He returns to court on July 27.